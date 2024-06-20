Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 3,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.7 %

UNH stock opened at $481.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $495.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $442.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

