Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 47,735 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,735 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Read Our Latest Report on VFC

V.F. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.