Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $891.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $793.39 and a 200 day moving average of $724.73. The company has a market capitalization of $847.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $894.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

