Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $334.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.88.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,597,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,193 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,326 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

