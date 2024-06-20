Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 383,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 513,989 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 37,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 55.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 815,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 291,176 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Transfer
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.