Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 383,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 513,989 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 37,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 55.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 815,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 291,176 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

