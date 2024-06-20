Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.28 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,573.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,586.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,605.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

