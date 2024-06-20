Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $235,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,660 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 637,883 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMP opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $457.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

