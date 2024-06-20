Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 70.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,018,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,165,000 after purchasing an additional 833,601 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 38,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $176.45 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.85 and a 200-day moving average of $153.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.