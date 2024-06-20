Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,668 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Coty were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Coty by 44.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

