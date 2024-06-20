Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eaton were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $327.59 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $189.26 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

