Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 231 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 50,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

GLPI opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

