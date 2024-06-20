Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 42 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $243.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Argus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

