Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,358 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 826,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,846 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 597,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 209,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,869,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 478,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE GDOT opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDOT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

