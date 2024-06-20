Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 18,592 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.05% of Magnite worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGNI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 34,930 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $65,219.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,232. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of MGNI opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. Research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

