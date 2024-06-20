Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 20,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AER

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

