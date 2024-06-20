Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MSD opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Lennar Stock: A Prime Opportunity for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- ARM Holdings’ Stock Meteoric Rise: Is It a Buy or Overbought?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock Jumps 40%: Analysts Fuel Growing Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.