Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 15th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

