Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 15th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $4.95.
