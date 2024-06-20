Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $12.73 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 211,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,348,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,158,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $214.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day moving average is $184.57. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

