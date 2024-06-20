Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 573 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

