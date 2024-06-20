MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Trading Down 3.6%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 270,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 232,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $73.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 724.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 52,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $39,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,137,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,383. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 101,037 shares of company stock worth $74,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSP Recovery stock. Palantir Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) by 317.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,873,651 shares during the period. MSP Recovery comprises approximately 20.5% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palantir Technologies Inc. owned approximately 6.57% of MSP Recovery worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.