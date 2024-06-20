My DeFi Pet (DPET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $64,306.51

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $64,306.51 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002451 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

