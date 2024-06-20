Nancy Fares Sells 8,850 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Fares sold 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $70,534.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of SKYT opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.59% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYT. Craig Hallum cut their target price on SkyWater Technology from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SKYT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,281,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 83.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 549.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.