NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 554 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,490,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $295.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.61 and its 200 day moving average is $316.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

