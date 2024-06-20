NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 6,734 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,142 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 941.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 480,584 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.87 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.