NBC Securities Inc. Buys 2,060 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,907,000 after buying an additional 112,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,700,000 after acquiring an additional 226,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,279,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,691,000 after purchasing an additional 372,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $52.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

