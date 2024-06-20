NBC Securities Inc. Buys 455 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

