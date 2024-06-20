NBC Securities Inc. Buys 939 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,577 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOT. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $133.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average of $93.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $134.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

