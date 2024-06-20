NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,791,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

