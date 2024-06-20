NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ON by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

