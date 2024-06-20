NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after buying an additional 2,721,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after acquiring an additional 167,401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $22,541,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $20,054,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $389.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.56 and its 200 day moving average is $384.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

