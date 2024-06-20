NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 438,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,092,000 after buying an additional 415,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $227.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.73 and a 200 day moving average of $166.00. The company has a market capitalization of $253.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

