NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 26,121.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,247 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,964,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,253,000 after buying an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,322,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,950,000 after acquiring an additional 44,579 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at about $129,569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,861,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,476,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,445,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FYBR. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of FYBR opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.45 and a beta of 1.10. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.