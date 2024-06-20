NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $588.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $590.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $529.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

