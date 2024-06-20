NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,728,000 after buying an additional 111,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $97.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

