NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.5 %

ADSK opened at $244.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.12. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

