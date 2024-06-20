NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,508,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP lifted its stake in Workday by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at $279,996,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $15,509,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,996,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,981,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,713 shares of company stock worth $112,547,513 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $207.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

