NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,414,000 after purchasing an additional 187,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

