NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,612 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a PE ratio of 227.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.