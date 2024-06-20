NBC Securities Inc. Has $659,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,381.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 617,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.