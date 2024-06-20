NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

