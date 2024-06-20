NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 3,169 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

