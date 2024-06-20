NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 4,211 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sysco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

