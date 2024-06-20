NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 565 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $76.27 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

