NBC Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.