NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

