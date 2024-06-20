NBC Securities Inc. Sells 772 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 219,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 80,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $225,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,351 shares of company stock valued at $444,570. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.26. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

