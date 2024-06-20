NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 148.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $24,768,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.38.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PNM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

