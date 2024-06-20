NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Oberndorf William E purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,020,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,941,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on APPF shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ APPF opened at $231.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.24. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.32 and a 12-month high of $256.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $2,936,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $2,936,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $9,694,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,631 shares of company stock worth $22,354,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

