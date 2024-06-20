Needham & Company LLC Increases Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $75.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 57.00.

Shares of RDDT stock opened at 60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 52.83. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of 37.35 and a fifty-two week high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,283,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,277,487 shares of company stock worth $46,396,065.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

