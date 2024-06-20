Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 207.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $16.88.

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $95,114.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,858 shares in the company, valued at $856,810.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,512 shares of company stock worth $439,424. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading

